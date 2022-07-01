iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.15 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

