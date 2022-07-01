iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,225,000.

IJR stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

