iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Cut by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 751,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

