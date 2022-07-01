iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

