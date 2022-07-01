Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLEW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 13,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

