J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.11.

JBHT opened at $157.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.67. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

