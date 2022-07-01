Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,571,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 620,281 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,092,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 913,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 481.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 716,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,259. Jack Creek Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

