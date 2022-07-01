Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $115.33 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

