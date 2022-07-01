JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.96. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 69,990 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $120.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

