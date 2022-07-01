JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.45

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as high as $12.96. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 69,990 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.
In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $546,437.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,323,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at $24,609,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)
