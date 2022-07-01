Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 7th

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of JSML opened at $46.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.93. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.