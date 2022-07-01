Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile (Get Rating)
