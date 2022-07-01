Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $49.95 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

