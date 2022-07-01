JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($196.17) to £126 ($154.58) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.52) to £156 ($191.39) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($165.01) to £138.20 ($169.55) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.16) to £138 ($169.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13,955.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $48.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

