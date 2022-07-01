JMP Securities Trims Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Target Price to $9.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

ABUS opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 121.30% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 847,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,824,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 476,475 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

