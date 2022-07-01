Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 350 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.52. 76,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

