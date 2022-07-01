Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,934,000 after acquiring an additional 45,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 121,066 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $78.55. 6,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,686. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.