Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $21,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 139,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,568,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

