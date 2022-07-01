Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.17. 24,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

