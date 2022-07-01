Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $458,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.57. The stock had a trading volume of 229,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,066. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

