Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $708,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 81,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,936,121. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.