Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

