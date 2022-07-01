Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.52. 850,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,049,842. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

