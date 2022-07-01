JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of BAS opened at €41.53 ($44.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.83 and a 200 day moving average of €56.13. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($73.96).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

