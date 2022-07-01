JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €85.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €82.00 ($87.23) to €75.00 ($79.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €106.00 ($112.77) to €78.00 ($82.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 24,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

