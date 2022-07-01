JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 255

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 255 ($3.13) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.56) to GBX 285 ($3.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 241.67 ($2.96).

Shares of LON CTEC opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.75) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,458.84).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

