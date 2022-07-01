JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $76.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Copa from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copa will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,875,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Copa by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copa by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

