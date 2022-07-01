JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $200.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.29.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $133.37 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.33.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

