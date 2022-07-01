JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target to GBX 340

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.80) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.74) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.00.

LNSPF opened at $2.82 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

