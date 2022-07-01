Jupiter (JUP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.10 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,174,486 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

