K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 6,445 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,923 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 1.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,953,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514,992 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,723.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 455,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 430,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,434,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

BMO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

