K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $3.89 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $420,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AZO traded up $9.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,158.87. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,083. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,494.97 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,031.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,008.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

