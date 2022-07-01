K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 31.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of CM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

