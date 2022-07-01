K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $5.52 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

