K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.38 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $63.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

