K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 49,777 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.37 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.