K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Stake in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,962 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in IM Cannabis were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IMCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 81,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $44.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.