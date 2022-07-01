Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 28.13 and last traded at 27.37. Approximately 48,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,956,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.63.

About Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

