Kaya (OTC:KAYS) versus Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Critical Contrast

Kaya (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) and Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kaya and Aytu BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaya 1,682.90% -82.47% 772.00% Aytu BioPharma -120.24% -41.97% -19.69%

This table compares Kaya and Aytu BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaya $890,000.00 1.04 $9.72 million N/A N/A Aytu BioPharma $65.63 million 0.39 -$58.29 million ($4.13) -0.16

Kaya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aytu BioPharma.

Risk and Volatility

Kaya has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kaya and Aytu BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aytu BioPharma has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 646.27%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

Aytu BioPharma beats Kaya on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaya (Get Rating)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. The company also provides standing display cases with cannabis intended glassware under the Really Happy Glass brand; and t-shirt designs under the Kaya Gear brand name. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Aytu BioPharma (Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older. It also provides Karbinal ER, a carbinoxamine oral suspension for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergies; Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor prescription supplements for infants and children for the treatment of fluoride deficiency; Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

