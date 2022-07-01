Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Update

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.