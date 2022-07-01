Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 3.1%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.84. 5,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 167,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $664.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,144,071. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,524,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.