Kessler Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 644,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 172,902 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

