KeyCorp Comments on FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

FCEL stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 4.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 120.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,638,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 546.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

