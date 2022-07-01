KeyCorp Cuts Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

