KeyCorp Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $5.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $6.83.

BBBY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 536,654 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

