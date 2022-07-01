KeyCorp Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $55.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. UDR has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,267,000 after acquiring an additional 199,485 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 72.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 70,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 46.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.