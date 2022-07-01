Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 19,113 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
