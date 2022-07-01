Keystone Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.