Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $499,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.