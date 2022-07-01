Keystone Wealth Services LLC Invests $881,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.68% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

