Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,384 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

