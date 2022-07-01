Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

